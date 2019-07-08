Crews respond to house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 772 Glendale Ave. with smoke coming from the rear today at 5:41 p.m.

The fire was in the kitchen and determined to be under control at 5:52 p.m. The kitchen sustained moderate fire and water damage, with the rest of the house sustaining heat and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire was investigated by the fire marshal's office and determined to be cooking-related.

There were two people inside the home. One was taken to a hospital with a burn to the arm and smoke inhalation. The other person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.