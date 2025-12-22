Skip to main content
Campbell County deputies seeking information after break-in at Max Tobacco & Vape

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to come forward with any information about a break-in at Max Tobacco & Vape on Dec. 14. (Campbell County Sheriff’s Office)

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to come forward with any information about a break-in at Max Tobacco & Vape on Dec. 14.

Just before 6 a.m., deputies responded to an alarm at Max Tobacco & Vape, located at 21430 Timberlake Road in Campbell County. When they arrived, they found the glass entrance broken and several items missing from inside the store.

Surveillance footage from the business captured images of the suspect involved in the incident. Those images are attached to this article.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to contact:

All tips may remain anonymous; any information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

