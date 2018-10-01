Intruder shot by homeowner in Pittsylvania County, officials say

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A person who officials say was forcing himself into a home was shot by a homeowner in Pittsylvania County Sunday night.
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the Penhook community in the 3800 block of Smith Mountain Road around 8:25 p.m.
Deputies said an investigation revealed the homeowner shot the intruder as he was forcing his way into the home.
The alleged intruder was taken to Roanoke Carillon Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No charges have been filed, but the incident remains under investigation.
