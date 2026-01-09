Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s assistance in locating man wanted for eluding police

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – Rockbridge County officials announced Thursday that they were seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who eluded police in the Town of Glasgow Sunday.

According to officials, at approximately 8:50 p.m., deputies with the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving a vehicle eluding law enforcement in the north end of Glasgow.

A deputy observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed within the town and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. After activating emergency equipment, the driver failed to yield and continued to evade the deputy.

Officials said during the pursuit, the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled at high rates of speed to avoid apprehension.

The driver has been identified as 41-year-old Phillip Diamond of Glasgow. Diamond is a Black male who is 6ft 1 with black hair and brown eyes.

Diamond is currently wanted on the following charges:

• Felony Eluding

• Reckless Driving

• Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign

• Driving Without a License

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Phillip Brent Diamond is asked to contact the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office at 540-463-7328