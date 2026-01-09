Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
49º
Join Insider
BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s assistance in locating man wanted for eluding police

Diamond (Courtesy of Rockbridge County Sheriff) (RSO2026)

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – Rockbridge County officials announced Thursday that they were seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who eluded police in the Town of Glasgow Sunday.

According to officials, at approximately 8:50 p.m., deputies with the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving a vehicle eluding law enforcement in the north end of Glasgow.

Recommended Videos

A deputy observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed within the town and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. After activating emergency equipment, the driver failed to yield and continued to evade the deputy.

Officials said during the pursuit, the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled at high rates of speed to avoid apprehension.

The driver has been identified as 41-year-old Phillip Diamond of Glasgow. Diamond is a Black male who is 6ft 1 with black hair and brown eyes.

Diamond is currently wanted on the following charges:

• Felony Eluding

• Reckless Driving

• Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign

• Driving Without a License

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Phillip Brent Diamond is asked to contact the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office at 540-463-7328

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos