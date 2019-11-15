Crash causes backup on I-581 South in Roanoke County
ROANOKE, Va. – The scene of the crash is now clear.
A crash has caused a backup on Interstate 581 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT.
Authorities say the crash happened around mile marker 2.2 and has closed the left shoulder, left lane and center lane.
