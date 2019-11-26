Botetourt County approves resolution to become Second Amendment sanctuary
Hundreds attended meeting to address issue
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to establish the county as a Second Amendment sanctuary on Tuesday afternoon.
Hundreds attended the meeting as the room itself was packed and hundreds more were put in overflow rooms.
Botetourt County joins a number of local areas that have passed similar resolutions.
