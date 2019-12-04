Ballast Point sold to Chicago-based brewing company

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Ballast Point’s parent company, Constellation Brands, announced Tuesday that it sold the brand to a much smaller, Chicago-based brewing company.

This comes after the popular Botetourt County restaurant and taproom closed its doors earlier this fall without much explanation.

Kings & Convicts Brewing Co. has acquired the Ballast Point brand and taprooms but not the Daleville production facility, the companies announced Tuesday.

Kings and Convicts co-founder and CEO Brendan Watters said the price was less than $1 billion, but declined to elaborate, citing details of the agreement, according to the Chicago-Tribune.

Constellation announced the Daleville facility would become home of Constellation’s Craft and Specialty operations when it announced the closure of the taproom.

When the Daleville facility was originally built, Ballast Point was the most prominent brand associated with the building, but behind the scenes, Constellation was also producing its other products, including the Modelo and Corona brand families.

Botetourt County spokesman Cody Sexton released the following statement: