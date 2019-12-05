Dog loses everything after his family dies in Amherst County fire

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Tank lost everything in the last 24 hours. Now, he’s forgoing the treats and toys for Christmas and asking Santa for one thing -- a loving family, just like the one he lost.

“Last night was a night - that will be forever embedded in my brain. It was hot. Smelly. I could barely breathe. A blanket of smoke all around as I saw my home go up in flames. The fire swallowed my house. The fire took everything from me. Not only did it take my home, it took my human and my canine siblings. It took the only important thing in my life. My family.” Humane Society of Amherst County

A letter written on the Humane Society of Amherst County’s Facebook page details the heartbreaking moment when a dog lost his human and K-9 siblings in a house fire Wednesday night.

In the letter, Tank is described as patient, loving and sweet. He might not do well in a house with cats, but he’d do well in a house with other dogs.

Read the full letter below:

"Dear Santa,

Last night was a night - that will be forever embedded in my brain. It was hot. Smelly. I could barely breathe. A blanket of smoke all around as I saw my home go up in flames. The fire swallowed my house. The fire took everything from me. Not only did it take my home, it took my human and my canine siblings. It took the only important thing in my life. My family.

I don’t want to sound too needy as I know there are other deserving homeless animals all around... I know every other year I ask for something much more simple and a little easier to find. A new collar, a toy, maybe a few treats. This year...I just want a home filled with love, like my last one.

Santa, I know that if there’s a miracle out there, you can make it happen. I know I said I only wanted one thing... but, I have one more favor to ask. Please let my human and doggie siblings know that I’m okay, that I miss them all so much already. That’s the most important thing.

If you get this and have time to try and find me a new family. Please let them know I’m very sweet and loving. I can sit and wait patiently. I love to lean in and be petted. Felines aren’t really my friend. But, new doggie siblings would be okay. (Hope it’s not too much to ask to meet them first)Thank you just for taking the time to read this, Santa.

Love,

Tank

Tank has lost everything in the last 24 hours. His world has been turned upside down. We’d love to see him in a home by Christmas. Please help us, help Tank’s Christmas wish come true. If you can’t adopt, please share."