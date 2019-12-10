Bike tour of Grandin Village holiday lights returns

ROANOKE, Va. – A special way to see some of the Star City's best holiday lights is back.

The third annual RIDE Solutions Holiday Lights Tour through Grandin Village is happening Wednesday night.

The tour is a bike ride starting at the Roanoke Co+op, traveling from Arlington Avenue to Westover Avenue and everything in between.

Every year, a huge group of cyclists turns out for the event.

“In a car, you’re going fast, you’re kind of slowing, you’re blocking traffic. Bikes, you’re going slow anyway, it’s a big community group. We’re playing some loud Christmas music as we go around. Everybody’s in the spirit and we’re just enjoying a lot of the lights that are there at a slower pace and up close and personal,” said Tim Pohlad-Thomas, outreach and communications specialist with RIDE Solutions.

The Holiday Lights Tour is happening Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

