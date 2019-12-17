Martinsville City Schools are prepared for emergencies with help from God’s Pit’s Crew

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville City schools are prepared for any emergency.

God’s pit crew donated more than 200 emergency blessing buckets for use in every classroom in every school. The buckets contain first-aid instructions, supplies, self-defense spray, bottled water, and items that may be needed in an emergency situation.

The buckets are there to provide an extra layer of security in the event of a crisis, public shooting, or school lockdown.

“I had a couple of students come to me and actually say to me that they feel safer knowing they have things in their classroom they can use,” said Julie Burnett, Blessing Bucket program director.

“Putting one of these buckets together would cost us a lot of funding we don’t have. It’s saved us several thousands of dollars and teachers know they have these supplies in a classroom if an emergency happens,” said T.J. Slaughter, director of school safety.

The buckets will go into classrooms in January.

Danville City schools were the first public school district to receive the buckets. They were presented 500 in October.