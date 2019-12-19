Central VA transportation leaders urge participation in ‘fun’ road survey

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Central Virginia Planning District Commission wants to make an online survey a different type of experience for thousands of central Virginians.

“Frankly, we’re hoping it will be a little bit more fun for people,” said Scott Smith, transportation planning director.

The survey is a part of the Long-Range Transportation Plan.

The organization needs help changing roads in Lynchburg, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell counties by 2045.

“The counties in Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell and Amherst are not necessarily going to experience as much congestion as the people in the city of Lynchburg might. But there’s still going to be intersections that they might feel are unsafe,” Smith said.

Through the interactive survey, people who ride a bike or bus, drive or walk can prioritize where their coins should be spent.

“As well as get input on certain areas that they think is problematic for them in their daily commutes,” Smith said.

Drivers who didn’t want to go on camera told 10 News that Old Forest and Wards Roads are just some of the congested areas they’d like to see change.

“And if folks have particular areas of concern then they can zoom in,” Smith said. “They can click on ‘Safety Issues’ and drag this little icon to that intersection and write what the problem is."

Organizers say the survey will ultimately help them identify and prioritize projects to get them in line for funding.

“The reason why we’re looking so far out is because transportation projects take a long time to develop and build,” Smith said.

Once all the survey responses are in, transportation leaders hope to hold a public meeting to present the plan.

The survey is available now until Jan. 13. To take the survey and learn more about the Long-Range Plan, click the links below.

Survey: https://connectcentralvirginia.metroquest.com/

Long-Range Plan: https://www.connectcentralvirginia2045.com/