Multiple accidents reported across the area on Christmas Eve morning

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is following a handful of incidents across the area on Christmas Eve morning.

1. A tractor-trailer accident on US-220 in Henry County has the northbound lane closed between US-58 and Dillons Fork Rd. There is no word on when this will re-open.

2. Another wreck has been reported on US-460 in Botetourt County near Colonial Elementary and Webster Rd. One westbound lane is blocked.

3. UPDATE: This accident has been cleared. In Alleghany County, an accident has Sulphur Spring Rd closed from Morris Hollow Rd to Holly Hill Rd.

4. In Bedford Count, one lane is blocked on VA-43 northbound at VA-24.

We will continue to follow these incidents and any others that may develop throughout the morning.