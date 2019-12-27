10th Street reconstruction in Roanoke reaches final stages

ROANOKE, Va. – After years of construction, the 10th Street improvement project is nearly done.

The stretch of 10th Street between Orange Ave. and Williamson Road is now completely paved, and crews finished striping the road on Friday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation, which is managing the project, now estimates 10th Street could be completed on or around Jan. 6.

An earlier estimate expected 10th Street to finish construction by the end of the year. VDOT is fining the contractors of the project $2,500 a day for missing its original deadline of opening at the beginning of December.

Although 10th Street is not fully open to through traffic, neighbors such as Norma Jean Hargrave are already using the road to get around.

“This way is beautiful now," said Hargrave, who lives on 10th Street. "It’s smooth, the lines are placed nicely, and I feel comfortable driving through it now. It makes the neighborhood look much better.”

Improvement work to 10th Street began in the summer of 2016, and the second and final phase of construction started in the summer of 2017.