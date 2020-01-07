Henry County water tower shot, investigation underway

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – An investigation is underway to determine who shot a water tower in Henry County over the weekend.

Pictures from BTW21 show water leaking out of the tower at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Center.

The leak was first reported at about around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to deputy Henry County administrator Dale Wagoner.

About 50,000 of the 1 million gallons of water leaked out before the hole was able to be patched Monday.

The work is expected to cost several thousand dollars.

“The Public Service Authority maintains a service agreement with a company called Utilis, which specializes in water tank repairs and that type of work," Wagoner said. "They are on site today and they will use a very sophisticated patch system to fix the hole. It will involve welding and water-safe epoxy.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-656-4200.