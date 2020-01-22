Budweiser Clydesdales to take part in Roanoke’s St. Patrick’s Day parade
Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – There will be a new addition to Roanoke’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade this year.
The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will take part in the March 14 parade in downtown Roanoke.
The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon for the annual parade that starts at 11 a.m.
The “Gentle Giants,” as they are often referred to, will guide the beer wagon on the parade route traveling down Jefferson Street to Campbell Avenue, ending at Williamson Road.
As we await their arrival, here are some fun facts about the Clydesdales:
- Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands – or six feet – at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail.
- A single Clydesdale hitch horse will consume as much as 20-25 quarts of feed, 40-50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water per day.
- Each hitch travels with a dalmatian. In the early days of brewing, dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.
