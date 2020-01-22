Budweiser Clydesdales to take part in Roanoke’s St. Patrick’s Day parade

ROANOKE, Va. – There will be a new addition to Roanoke’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade this year.

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will take part in the March 14 parade in downtown Roanoke.

The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon for the annual parade that starts at 11 a.m.

The “Gentle Giants,” as they are often referred to, will guide the beer wagon on the parade route traveling down Jefferson Street to Campbell Avenue, ending at Williamson Road.

As we await their arrival, here are some fun facts about the Clydesdales: