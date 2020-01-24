Roanoke middle school principal leaves less than a month into the job

ROANOKE, Va. – Another principal is out at Lucy Addison Middle School.

On Friday, Anna Unversaw abruptly quit, citing family issues, according to teachers at the school.

On Jan. 6, Roanoke City Public Schools announced the hiring of Unversaw as the school’s new principal.

She was the fifth principal in less than two years at the school.

Assistant Principal Jonathon Rosser will now serve as the acting principal.