Roanoke middle school principal leaves less than a month into the job

Unversaw was the school’s fifth principal since the spring of 2018

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Anna Unversaw
Anna Unversaw (Roanoke City Public Schools)

ROANOKE, Va. – Another principal is out at Lucy Addison Middle School.

On Friday, Anna Unversaw abruptly quit, citing family issues, according to teachers at the school.

On Jan. 6, Roanoke City Public Schools announced the hiring of Unversaw as the school’s new principal.

She was the fifth principal in less than two years at the school.

Assistant Principal Jonathon Rosser will now serve as the acting principal.

