Virginia Tech football team builds beds for kids who need a place to sleep

BLACKSBURG, Va. – More than 100 Virginia Tech football players spent part of their Thursday building beds for children in the New River Valley who don’t have one.

The Hokies partnered with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nationwide nonprofit that provides beds for children in need, to build 40 beds for kids in Montgomery, Pulaski, Giles counties and the City of Radford. The event was part of the team’s Day of Service — and one of the first community efforts under new head coach James Franklin. It’s also a continuation of a partnership the program has maintained through leadership changes.

For the players, it was a chance to live out Virginia Tech’s motto — Ut Prosim, that I may serve.

“It really just inspired all of us that they didn’t even have a bed,” said redshirt freshman quarterback Bryce Baker. “So to come out here and use our talents, use our gifts, use our muscles to come out here and help the community is something we wanted to do.”

Students, staff put up $10,000 to make it happen

The bed build didn’t just take muscle — it took money. Virginia Tech student athletes donated $5,000 of their own money, and The Hokie Way matched that contribution dollar for dollar, bringing the total to $10,000.

Matthew Sams, Executive Director of The Hokie Way, said the turnout made him proud.

“We’ve got a hundred plus guys out here from the football team doing the work and making it happen,” Sams said. “It’s just really gratifying, and I’m very proud to be a Hokie today.”

The players showed up despite a demanding schedule — they had a hard workout earlier in the day and another one on the calendar for Friday.

“They still sacrifice their time,” said Tyrell Smith, Director of Player Development and a former Virginia Tech player.

NRV chapter has delivered more than 1,700 beds since 2020

Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s New River Valley chapter launched in 2020 and has since delivered more than 1,700 beds across the region.

Volunteer Jamie McGrath said the partnership with Virginia Tech reflects something bigger than a single event.

“One of the things I love about Virginia Tech is that our motto isn’t just something that’s on the wall. It’s something we always live,” McGrath said. “Last week we had the women’s basketball team out here and just watching the various people around the Valley and Virginia Tech just serving others — it’s just part of what we do.”

Players say the community inspires them to give back

For junior defensive end Aycen Stevens, the day was personal. He said he sees himself in the kids who will sleep in the beds the team built.

“I was in these kids’ shoes at one point,” Stevens said. “So give them back to them — kind of be an inspiration for them to let them know, if you want your dreams to happen, it can happen as long as you put your mind to it.”

Stevens also said he has a deep respect for the people of the New River Valley.

“The people in the community, man, they work hard. They’re hard hat people. And they do what they can to help their community out,” he said. “I wanna continue doing that with them and showing them that I’m willing to work for them as well.”

Sophomore offensive lineman Lucas Austin noted this wasn’t his first time at the build — he participated last year as well.

“I just love every opportunity I get to give back to the community,” Austin said. “It’s awesome when the whole team comes together because a lot of us will make a big impact on the area.”

Smith said the goal going in was 40 beds — and the team got to work making that happen.

“Really just to give back to the community for the same people who helped us and fill out Lane on Saturdays,” Smith said.

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