Botetourt County to celebrate 250th anniversary with big event this weekend

FINCASTLE, Va. – Botetourt County is getting ready to celebrate a major milestone in the region’s history.

February 1 begins the year-long party for the county’s 250th anniversary.

The county’s charter began February 1, 1770, and many of the places in Fincastle, like the courthouse, date back just as far.

The goal is to not only honor the history but help shape the future of the county.

“We have the James river here this is the center of everything that goes on in Virginia, politically, commerce, travel, tourism and it’s important for everyone to see why we’re celebrating this county,” Donna Vaughn, Co-Char of the 250th Anniversary Celebration Committee said.

The first event is Saturday at Lord Botetourt High School from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The celebration includes a historical address, a birthday party and the unveiling of a special magazine.

