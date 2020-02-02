39ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

39ºF

Local News

Lynchburg police searching for three armed robbery suspects

Police say they stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the Citgo on Campbell Ave.

Alayna Jones, Producer

Tags: Crime, Lynchburg, Armed Robbery
Police investigate armed robbery at the Citgo on Campbell Ave.
Police investigate armed robbery at the Citgo on Campbell Ave.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police are investigating an armed robbery at the Citgo on Campbell Ave.

They say it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, three men came in armed with a handgun and knife. They stole an undisclosed amount of money.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.