Lynchburg police searching for three armed robbery suspects
Police say they stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the Citgo on Campbell Ave.
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police are investigating an armed robbery at the Citgo on Campbell Ave.
They say it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.
According to police, three men came in armed with a handgun and knife. They stole an undisclosed amount of money.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
