Two die in fatal Pittsylvania County crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead after a fatal crash in Pittsylvania County on Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.
Authorities say a trooper responded to the two-car crash on Rt. 57 around 5:12 a.m.
A 2016 Honda Civic was going east on Rt. 57 just west of the Rt. 623 intersection when it crossed the center line and collided with a 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 going west, according to police.
Police say the driver of the Honda, 27-year-old Quintez Nibblett, died at the scene. He was reportedly wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Ford, Michael Pickral, 51, also died at the scene and was also wearing his seatbelt.
Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.
