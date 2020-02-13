Wolfbane Productions’ takes audiences back to roaring 1920s during ‘Guys and Dolls’

APPOMATTOX, Va. – Wolfbane Productions invites you to experience a Broadway show beyond the stage with a twist on “Guy and Dolls”.

“Guys and Dolls” is the first show of Wolfbane Productions’ Howling 2020 season, its first year-long season.

This “Guys and Dolls” production isn’t like what you’ve seen before. The show is set in a different time period, the roaring 1920s to celebrate the new 2020 decade. Another difference, this show is usually done with more than 30 actors where Wolfbane is carrying this show with 14 actors.

Instead of a stage, Wolfbane has transformed its wolf den into a 1920s speakeasy that immerses the audience into the show.

Audience members are encouraged to come in 1920s costume.

The last performance is Feb. 23.

For showtimes and ticket information, click here.