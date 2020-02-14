Moneta woman charged with DUI manslaughter, child neglect from August fatal crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Moneta woman is facing DUI manslaughter and felony child neglect charges in connection with an August 2019 crash that left a man dead.

Authorities arrested Brandi Credille, 35, on Tuesday. She was indicted on Feb. 7 in Bedford Circuit Court.

Credille is charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and two counts of felony child neglect.

In August 2019, Credille was driving on Route 122 in Bedford County when she crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver of the pickup truck, 83-year-old William Keeney, of Moneta, died at the scene, according to state police.

Credille was hurt and taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. A 2-year-old passenger and 8-year-old passenger also were transported to a hospital, according to state police.

Credille will appear in court on Feb. 20.