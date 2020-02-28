What’s News Today: pet adoptions, volunteer opportunity

ROANOKE, Va. – The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford holds volunteer training today. Volunteers serve in various roles, including tour guides, gate attendants, gift store attendants and more. The memorial says volunteers typically commit to a minimum of 50 hours per year. If you're interested, the training begins at 8:30 a.m. today and tomorrow at the Bedford Area Welcome Center.

God’s Storehouse hosts its Empty Bowls fundraiser. Enjoy a meal of soup and bread or crackers. It’s a reminder of the people in the region facing hunger. After the meal, you can choose a locally-made ceramic bowl to take home. Tickets are $25. The food is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at God’s Storehouse.

Angels of Assisi will have pets available for adoption at PetSmart starting today for the company’s National Adoption Weekend. There will be specials for dogs, cats, rabbits and guinea pigs, with adoption fees waived for veterans. The organization will set up at the Valley View PetSmart from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, noon to 5 p.m. tomorrow and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Senator Tim Kaine will make a couple of stop in Lynchburg today. He will hold a roundtable this morning on maternal health. This afternoon, Kaine will visit with non-profit Beacon of Hope, which prepares students for higher education.

Central Virginia Electric Cooperative and the USDA will make what it calls an important broadband funding announcement today. The award will benefit Amherst and Appomattox, and other parts of central Virginia.