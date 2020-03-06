Roanoke seeking volunteers for its St. Patrick’s Day Parade

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is right around the corner, but the city needs your help for it to run smoothly.

Downtown Roanoke Inc. needs up to 70 volunteers to assist with parade operations.

Volunteer jobs include lining up the parade floats, checking IDs and serving concessions.

The organization does have some volunteers who help with the parade every year, but more are needed this year because of some special guests.

“With the Budweiser Clydesdales coming this year, we are expecting an even bigger event than we’ve experienced in previous years, which is hard to imagine," said Jamie Clark of Downtown Roanoke, Inc. "We’re asking for more volunteers than we would normally.”

You can sign up to volunteer here.

The parade takes place on March 14.