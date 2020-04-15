Flags statewide will be at half-staff, marking 13th anniversary of Virginia Tech shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – Flags across Virginia will be flying at half-staff on Thursday.

While giving a coronavirus update on Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that flags will fly at half-staff in remembrance of the 13th anniversary of the Virginia tech shooting.

On April 16, 2007, a student opened fire on campus, killing 32 others, before killing himself.

Because of emergency orders in place due to the coronavirus, the annual Run for Remembrance will be a virtual run.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands released this statement Wednesday regarding the 2020 Day of Remembrance:

To the Virginia Tech community,

Tomorrow we will commemorate the 32 students and faculty who were taken from us on April 16, 2007. Though we are unable to assemble for a public ceremony this year, please take time to honor their memory by joining your fellow Hokies in spirit, perhaps considering the words of our own Nikki Giovanni, spoken at the April 17, 2007, convocation: “The Hokie Nation embraces our own and reaches out with open heart and hands to those who offer their hearts and minds.” We Remember.