BREAKING: AMBER Alert issued for 3 children

Roanoke – The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Roanoke County Police Department, for a child abduction that occurred on April 21, 2020 at 1530 hours.

The three children are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen in Roanoke County, Virginia:

Cameron Allison, White, Male, Brown hair, Brown eyes, 6 years old

Missing child (Roanoke Co. Police)

Emma Allison, White, Female, Brown hair, Brown eyes, 6 years old

Missing child (Roanoke County Police)

Colin Allison, White, Male, Blonde hair, Brown eyes, 21 months old

Missing child (Roanoke County Police)

The children are believed to have been abducted by John Varion Allison, White Male, Blonde hair, Brown eyes, 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 185 lbs.

Possible abductor (Roanoke County Police)

He’ll be operating a 1999 Maroon Chevrolet Suburban SUV bearing a Virginia registration of VVU-3796, or a 2006 Maroon Cadillac 4 door car bearing a Virginia Registration VMN-8238.

Mr. Allison may be in the company with his wife Ruby Marie Allison

White Female, Brown hair, Brown eyes, 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing 160 lbs.

May be in company of children (Roanoke County Police)

For further information contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8798, 540-777-8799 or the Virginia State Police at #77.

Call 911 with any information.