BREAKING: AMBER Alert issued for 3 children
Two 6-year-olds and a 21-month-old last seen in Roanoke County
Roanoke – The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Roanoke County Police Department, for a child abduction that occurred on April 21, 2020 at 1530 hours.
The three children are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen in Roanoke County, Virginia:
Cameron Allison, White, Male, Brown hair, Brown eyes, 6 years old
Emma Allison, White, Female, Brown hair, Brown eyes, 6 years old
Colin Allison, White, Male, Blonde hair, Brown eyes, 21 months old
The children are believed to have been abducted by John Varion Allison, White Male, Blonde hair, Brown eyes, 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 185 lbs.
He’ll be operating a 1999 Maroon Chevrolet Suburban SUV bearing a Virginia registration of VVU-3796, or a 2006 Maroon Cadillac 4 door car bearing a Virginia Registration VMN-8238.
Mr. Allison may be in the company with his wife Ruby Marie Allison
White Female, Brown hair, Brown eyes, 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing 160 lbs.
For further information contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8798, 540-777-8799 or the Virginia State Police at #77.
For more information about this incident,contact the Roanoke County Police Department.
Call 911 with any information.
