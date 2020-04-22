Roanoke restaurant giving $25 gift cards to health care workers

ROANOKE, Va. – “Helping Healthcare Heroes” is how Athens Corner Grill in Roanoke is describing their recent show of appreciation for those on the front lines.

The restaurant is giving out $25 gift cards to local health care professionals as a gesture of support for their efforts.

Dimos Tripodianos is the owner of Athens Corner Grill. He said since they are located relatively close to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, many of their clients come from the hospital. He believes now is the perfect time to say thank you for more than just their business.

“Basically want to show that those health care workers and all the people involved in fighting this pandemic, that the community is behind them," Tripodianos said.

If you would like to make a donation toward the purchase of gift cards, all you have to do is head to their website or give them a call at 540-206-2210.