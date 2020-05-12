God’s Pit Crew sending supplies to church in northern Virginia

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew is at it again.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the founder said they’ve sent 45 semi-loads of products to people in need, and this week they’re working on another order.

On Monday, they prepared 500 boxes of food and 500 backpacks full of school supplies and hygiene items. Those will be delivered to Montclair Tabernacle Church in Dumfries, Virginia later this week. The church will then distribute everything to surrounding community members.

“If anyone wants to help, we certainly appreciate that and we just want to be ready to continue to respond and meet the needs of those who are hurting, whether it’s from this COVID-19 or it’s from a major disaster that may hit,” said Randy Johnson, founder of God’s Pit Crew.

A portion of the shipment will also be distributed to military families in need in the Quantico area.