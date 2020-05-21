Anonymous woman donates stimulus check to help homeless students in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools now has more money to help the district’s homeless students.

An anonymous woman donated her entire $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check to Roanoke City Public Schools’ “Help the Homeless" fund.

There are 545 homeless students this school year, according to the district.

The donor has requested the money be used to put together snack packs for the students. They’ll be distributed sometime this summer.

“Our homeless families received a donation from God’s Pit Crew, which you may remember, and then they’re all getting EBT cards, which is something to state is doing. So we’re looking down the road, when resources or donations start to, maybe, become an issue," said Roanoke City Schools communication director Justin McLeod.

