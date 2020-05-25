Henry County declares local state of emergency after significant flooding

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – In response to significant rainfall and flooding in Henry County, administrator Tim Hall has declared a local state of emergency.

The declaration will assist first responders in coordinating the numerous resources that may be needed to respond and recover from this disaster.

In the news release issued Sunday night, a county spokesperson said there is significant flooding in Henry County and many roadways are blocked.

County leaders said this is an active emergency and residents are encouraged to stay off the roads.