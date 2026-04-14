Two arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust in Botetourt County

Photo of Morgan Wood, Charles Wright Jr., and the seized items.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Two people were arrested after a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Botetourt County last week, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office said.

BCSO said deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Lee Highway on April 8. During the stop, a K9 alerted to the possibility of narcotics in the vehicle. Upon searching, law enforcement found around 146 grams of methamphetamine and around $501.

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Authorities said two people were taken into custody as a result of this stop:

44-year-old Charles Wright Jr. Possession with Intent to Distribute (3rd or Subsequent Offense) Conspiracy to Distribute

31-year-old Morgan Wood Possession with Intent to Distribute Conspiracy to Distribute



The James River Regional Drug Task Force and the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force assisted in this operation.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.