Roanoke County Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Police Department announced on Saturday that they are searching for missing 16-year-old Lillian Alexis Vilagi.

Police say Vilagi was last seen the morning of Friday, May 29.

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Vilagi is described as 5′2″, around 145 lbs, having hazel eyes, as well as brown/purple hair with earrings and a nose piercing.

If you have seen Vilagi, or are aware of her whereabouts, please contact the Roanoke County Police (540) 562-3265 or any local law enforcement entity.