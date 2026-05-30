Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
73º
Join Insider
Trending
Manhunt underway after Carroll County deputy killed
Five displaced, one hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Roanoke duplex fire Friday
Prime Time Pool Weather is Here!

Local News

Roanoke County Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

10 News Digital Team

Photo of Lillian Vilagi. (Copyright 2026 by Roanoke County Police Department - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Police Department announced on Saturday that they are searching for missing 16-year-old Lillian Alexis Vilagi.

Police say Vilagi was last seen the morning of Friday, May 29.

Recommended Videos

Vilagi is described as 5′2″, around 145 lbs, having hazel eyes, as well as brown/purple hair with earrings and a nose piercing.

If you have seen Vilagi, or are aware of her whereabouts, please contact the Roanoke County Police (540) 562-3265 or any local law enforcement entity.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.