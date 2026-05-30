Prime Time Pool Weather is Here!

Rumor has it that there are many pools open in the area, and with today’s forecast, it will be a great day to make a splash!

We will reach the 80s by about 1 pm this afternoon, and stay in them until dinner time.

roanoke

High temperatures will be relatively seasonable across the region, stretching into the upper 70s to mid 80s for today.

UV index will also be quite high, so make sure to remember the sunscreen!

today

Tomorrow will be slightly cooler but with similar conditions. Monday brings a change due to a cold front passing through that will develop scattered showers and thunderstorms, also temporarily dropping our temperatures for Tuesday.

Sunshine returns Wednesday and temperatures jump back into the 80s by Thursday, making next weekend look like more prime time weather for the pool!