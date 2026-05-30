Man arrested after shots fired at vehicle in Alleghany County

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – A man was arrested after multiple shots were fired at a vehicle in Alleghany County, Clifton Forge Police Department said.

CFPD said they responded to the 900 block of Girard Avenue on Friday after receiving a report of shots being fired at a vehicle. They found the victim was able to leave the area and safely returned to their residence. Officers arrived at the victim’s home and processed the vehicle, which they confirmed was struck by gunfire.

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Authorities said they arrested 29-year-old Derrick Hatcher Jr. near the scene and charged him with the following:

Attempted Malicious Wounding (four counts)

Shooting at or throwing missiles, etc., at train, car, vessel, etc.

Hatcher is now being held at the Alleghany Regional Jail without bond.

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, please contact Investigator V. L. Bowman at 540-863-2513.