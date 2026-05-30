New 611 paint scheme revealed honoring America’s 250th birthday

Rail fans got their first look Saturday at a special new paint design on the historic Norfolk and Western 611 locomotive, created to celebrate America’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

The patriotic design features stars and stripes, along with a Virginia-inspired detail: 10 stars representing Virginia’s status as the 10th state admitted to the United States.

Officials with the Virginia Museum of Transportation unveiled the design ahead of the locomotive’s summer excursions on the Virginia Scenic Railway.

“It’s a big deal to railroad buffs, veterans, first responders and anyone with American pride and patriotism,” said Zac McGinnis, steam operations manager for the museum. “We’re so excited with the turnout and reaction to it.”

The 611 is scheduled to operate excursions in Louisa and Staunton this summer as part of its partnership with the Virginia Scenic Railway.

Tickets for the excursions are available here.