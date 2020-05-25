What’s News Today: Memorial Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Radford has cancelled it's annual Memorial Day Service. But, the city will broadcast last year's service on local radio station WRAD. The replay of the service begins at 11 a.m.

[Notes:weblink Facebook.com/virginiaveteransservices

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services will not hold Memorial Day ceremonies in person at state cemeteries, including the one in Dublin. Instead, it will hold one virtually today. It will feature live and recorded content from the Virginia War Memorial and state veterans cemeteries.