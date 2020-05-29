Message in a lunch bag: #NotesForRam showers those in need with kind words

ROANOKE, Va. – You can uplift a person in need by writing an encouraging message for #NotesForRam.

From your cell phone or computer you can visit Roanoke Area Ministries’ RAM House website. There you can type a note of encouragement for a guest.

The note can be a prayer, a poem or simply kind words. Then, staff print the notes and staple them to a brown bag lunch.

Due to the pandemic, the RAM House has seen a new wave of people coming in for food, shelter and financial assistance and this campaign gives them a sweet reminder to not give up and they aren’t alone in their darkest days.

“I was trying to think of a way for the community to give back because they’re in their homes and a lot of volunteers are at risk and they want to show love and care to our guests especially right now," said Molly Archer, RAM marketing director and executive assistant.

These encouraging notes are leaving quite the impression on the guests.

Archer tells 10 News one woman saves every note in her car and later posts the notes on her social media to inspire others. That woman even wrote a thank you letter she asked us to share.

Thank you note to the community from a RAM guest for #NotesForRam. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Archer said, “She has found them encouraging in a way to keep her ‘contained moving forward’ is the words she used. Another guy said he keeps them in his Bible and so it’s just really neat to see how they’ve been treasuring these notes from the community.”

His thank you letter is below.

Second thank you letter for the #NotesForRam campaign (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

There is no limit to how many notes you can create and you can submit anonymously.

Bi-weekly, RAM House posts guests’ testimonies on how this campaign may have touched them.

To create a letter, click here.