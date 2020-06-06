Black Lives Matter protest happening Saturday in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE 4 P.M.

The group gathered at the peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Miller Park in Lynchburg is moving to the sidewalk to continue to demonstrate with signs and chants.

ORIGINAL STORY

A peaceful, Black Lives Matter protest is happening on Saturday in Lynchburg.

The group met in Miller Park starting around 3 p.m.

Organizers said it’s a peaceful event and kids are welcome to attend.

Saturday’s event comes after Lynchburg’s city manager lifted a mandatory curfew after three nights of peaceful protest.

The curfew was put in place because protests on Sunday and Monday nights turned violent and resulted in several arrests, shots fired calls, damage to businesses and tear gas used on protesters.

