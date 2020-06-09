Plan outlined for reopening of Virginia’s K-12 public schools

ROANOKE, Va. – While addressing Virginians on Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam discussed the plan of reopening Virginia’s public schools.

All Virginia schools will open for students in the upcoming school year, according to Northam.

Virginia schools are required to deliver new instruction in a combination of in-person and remote learning.

Schools will be opened in a phased approach.

Schools must submit plans to the Virginia Department of Education the before entering Phase Two or Phase Three.

Each school division will be given flexibility about how to approach learning within their particular division.

Most of the state has already entered Phase Two, and Phase One is relevant in case

Phase One

Special education can be done in person

Instruction is predominately remote

Phase Two

Programs for students with disabilities and childcare for working

PreK-Third Grade, English learners and summer camps can be in school buildings

Large group gatherings are listed

Phase Three

All students may begin to receive in-person instruction.

Physical-distancing requirements remain in place

Suggestions for physical distancing

6 feet between desks

Staggered or unique schedules for students

Closing or staggering shared common spaces, such as cafeterias

Daily health screenings of students and staff

Remote exceptions

Use of cloth face coverings are required for teachers when physical distancing cannot be observed

Face coverings are encouraged, not required

Beyond Phase Three, all students will be allowed in school buildings every day.

Stay with 10 News for more on this breaking news story.