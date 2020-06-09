Plan outlined for reopening of Virginia’s K-12 public schools
Public schools have been closed to in-person learning since March 16
ROANOKE, Va. – While addressing Virginians on Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam discussed the plan of reopening Virginia’s public schools.
All Virginia schools will open for students in the upcoming school year, according to Northam.
Virginia schools are required to deliver new instruction in a combination of in-person and remote learning.
Schools will be opened in a phased approach.
Schools must submit plans to the Virginia Department of Education the before entering Phase Two or Phase Three.
Each school division will be given flexibility about how to approach learning within their particular division.
Most of the state has already entered Phase Two, and Phase One is relevant in case
Phase One
- Special education can be done in person
- Instruction is predominately remote
Phase Two
- Programs for students with disabilities and childcare for working
- PreK-Third Grade, English learners and summer camps can be in school buildings
- Large group gatherings are listed
Phase Three
- All students may begin to receive in-person instruction.
- Physical-distancing requirements remain in place
Suggestions for physical distancing
- 6 feet between desks
- Staggered or unique schedules for students
- Closing or staggering shared common spaces, such as cafeterias
- Daily health screenings of students and staff
- Remote exceptions
- Use of cloth face coverings are required for teachers when physical distancing cannot be observed
- Face coverings are encouraged, not required
Beyond Phase Three, all students will be allowed in school buildings every day.
