National D-Day Memorial reopens after being closed for months

BEDFORD, Va. – The National D-Day Memorial reopened to visitors Wednesday after the pandemic closed its gates for months.

People who show up at the ticket booth will see plexiglass shields to protect volunteers and guests.

D-Day officials told 10 News they’ve stopped tours for now and have volunteers at stations answering questions.

Visitors will also see hand sanitizing stations, staff constantly cleaning common areas like bathrooms. There are signs posted reminding people to stay six feet apart.

“We are a large outdoor site. So, we think that works in our favor and hopefully everyone will feel comfortable coming out. And there’s plenty of room to keep your distance from other visitors as you enjoy the memorial,” said associate director of marketing Angela Hatcher Lynch.

D-Day officials are encouraging people to buy tickets online and are offering discounts.

Gift store bathrooms are open to staff and volunteers only. Open restrooms for the public are in the plaza.