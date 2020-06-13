Police: 8 shot at San Antonio Bar, search for gunman ongoing

San Antonio, Texas – Police say a man shot at least eight people outside a San Antonio, Texas bar late Friday night, according to our sister station KSAT.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Redbar, a bar located on the North Side of the city in the 8000 block of Broadway, around 11:30 p.m., according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

Five women and three men, ages 23 to 41, were shot, but no fatalities have been reported.

Chief McManus provides media briefing on shooting with 8 victims on the 8100 block of Broadway. FULL VIDEO ➡️➡️ https://t.co/hKKoERaTO1 pic.twitter.com/hSALIEzJYf — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) June 13, 2020

“They are all in stable condition, the most serious was someone was hit in the back,” McManus said, adding that six of the victims self-transported to hospitals. Two people were grazed and refused treatment.

Police say the gunman fled the scene in a vehicle after firing several rounds.

This all played out after the shooter and a group he was with was denied entry to the bar because he was intoxicated, the chief of police said during an overnight new briefing.

After being denied entry, the man asked the bar staff if they knew who he was and said he is a ”UFC fighter from California,” McManus said.

He walked across the street to the vehicle he was traveling in, pulled out a rifle and opened fire into the parking lot, police said.

Prior to the shooting, police say the man had been at another nearby bar with a group of three or four other people, both men and women.

This is a developing story, stay with WSLS and WSLS.com for the latest.