Going to school for half-days, 4 days a week is one school system’s fall plan

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – Montgomery County Public Schools announced what the fall schedule will look like for students this year, as they plan for reopening.

Elementary students will be assigned to either the morning or afternoon group and will attend school for a half-day (three hours) on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

All middle and high school students will be divided into Groups 1 & 2 (50% each). Each group will take two classes in person every day (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday). Groups will alternate morning & afternoon sessions.

No students will attend in-person classes on Wednesdays.

They plan to post updates on the school systems reopening page.

The following email was sent to parents:

Good afternoon families. The school board unanimously approved option two for elementary, middle, and high schools. This means elementary students will be assigned to either the morning or afternoon group and will attend school for a half-day (three hours) on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

All middle and high school students will be divided into Groups 1 & 2 (50% each). Each group will take two classes in person every day (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday). Groups will alternate morning & afternoon sessions. When students are not attending classes in person, they will participate in synchronous remote learning at home. Each high school will have a slightly different schedule that will allow them to return to their regular schedules once schools fully reopen.

On Wednesdays, students will not attend school but will have opportunities to engage in additional offerings through student services such as counseling, social-emotional learning, cross-district, and school-based discussion forums, and student leadership training.

Additional information, including bell schedules, will soon be available on the re-opening website. Once this information is online, you will receive another communication from us.

We know that there are a lot of questions that still need to be answered about how this schedule will impact our students, staff, and families. Our team is working diligently to put this plan into action. You will get frequent updates from us as there is more information available. For now, we ask for your patience. Please let us work through the questions that we currently have and create more information for you. That will include a method to submit questions and concerns.

There are still many unknowns about the schedule and about what the fall will look like. What we do know is that we will keep you informed every step of the way. Have a good day.