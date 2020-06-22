Giles County dispatcher welcomes dad to the force with a special Father’s Day message

Giles County – “I’ve always got your six.” That’s a message that could be heard across area scanners on Sunday during a special shoutout to a Giles County deputy during his first day on the job.

Giles County dispatcher Landon Patteson honored his dad in a very special way on Father’s Day -- by welcoming him as a brother of the badge.

Definitely the coolest thing I’ve ever been able to do for Father’s Day! Happy Father’s Day Robby Patteson stay safe! #Officer #Dispatcher #Father&Son Posted by Landon Patteson on Sunday, June 21, 2020

Patteson has worked as a dispatcher for Giles County for the past 10 months. Also joining the force, Robby Patteson, Landon's dad, began his first day as a road deputy on Sunday.

The reaction to the message was priceless, and caught on video.

"I'd like to take a moment to wish you a special Happy Father's Day. It is an honor to be with you as you officially begin your career at the Giles County Sheriff's Office to serve and protect our great community. As always, I've got your six, your son unit 4810," Landon Patteson said.

"Ten-four. Love you," Robby Patteson responded.

Landon Patteson said it was a Father’s Day they’ll always remember.