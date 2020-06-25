Two indicted for first-degree murder in connection with 2016 Danville murder

DANVILLE, Va. – Two Danville men have been indicted in connection with a 2016 homicide.

On Monday, June 22, a Danville grand jury indicted Tony Wayne Mayo Jr., 24, and Devin Lamont Womack, 28, each on the following charges:

First-degree murder

Robbery

Two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony

On Sept. 30, 2016, Danville police responded to a shots fired at a house in the 1300 block of Aspen Street. When they arrived, they found 47-year-old Mark Anthony Graves, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two had a connection with Graves and this was not a random act, according to authorities.

Womack is being held in the Danville City Jail and Mayo in the Martinsville City Jail each without bond.