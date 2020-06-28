Swastika sign found on Ohio couple’s pizza, employees fired

Brook Park, Ohio – What was meant to be a simple stop for pizza at an Ohio Little Ceasar’s turned out to be anything but when the couple says they found an offensive message inside their box.

Misty Laska and her husband Jason opened their pizza box to pepperonis placed on their food to form a swastika, according to their post on Twitter.

So my husband stopped at #LittleCaesars for a quick bite, husband brings this home! I’m truly disappointed. This is truly saddening and disturbing and not funny at all! These aren’t funny jokes and shouldn’t be made period and on company time?! 🤯🤯🤯🤯✊🏻✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/zQaXecN2se — misty laska (@LaskaMisty) June 28, 2020

According to a report from WOIO in Cleveland, the couple said they bought the pizza from a Little Caesars in Brook Park.

“It’s not funny. It’s not funny... especially with everything going on in the world right now,” said Jason.

“The point is, there should not be this kind of hate happening today. With the climate we’re in right now, why make a joke like that?” said Misty.

WOIO received this statement from Little Caeser Enterprises, Inc.:

“We have zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form, and these franchise store employees were immediately terminated. We’re deeply disappointed that this happened, as this conduct is completely against our values. We have also reached out to the customer to discuss this personally with him.”