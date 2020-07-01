‘Truly amazing’: Families visit loved ones in parade at Roanoke assisted living center

ROANOKE, Va. – The coronavirus pandemic has hit seniors especially hard, as many are forced to be separated from their loved ones.

That's why a Roanoke assisted living center went the extra mile Wednesday to help residents connect.

Friendship Health and Rehab Center South held a summer lovin' parade, complete with signs and festive vehicle decor.

Family members waved at a safe distance by staying in their cars.

“To show that even though we’re in the facility battling COVID-19 internally, that as a community, the entire community is suffering one way or another and so for the family members to come out and show their love for their resident but also their support for the staff members here is just truly amazing,” said Brandon Evans, administrator at Friendship Health and Rehab Center South.

The center’s band, called Six Feet Apart, provided some tunes and entertainment.