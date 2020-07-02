Bath County restaurant to continue takeout only, citing health of employees, customers

HOT SPRINGS, Va. – As many look forward to entering Phase Three Wednesday, one Bath County business is focusing on safety first.

In a post on social media, Country Café informed customers for the time being it will continue with just takeout.

While the owner said she isn’t worried about The Homestead welcoming back guests, she does want to do her part to protect employees and the county’s large elderly population.

“With Bath County being one of the only counties in the state of Virginia still with zero cases, you know, we took that into consideration and what we can do to help to keep that level low,” said Shannon Boguess, Country Café owner.

Boguess said watching numbers increase in across the nation impacted her decision to keep the dining room closed.