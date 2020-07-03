Roanoke County schools seeking input before making school year decision

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – As Roanoke County school look to reopen this fall, it’s asking for input from stakeholders.

The school division is asking asking families to complete a student-specific survey by Tuesday, July 7.

The survey asks parents about their preferences for 100% remote instruction via RCPSonline or some form of in-person instruction.

It also asks parents about their ability to provide transportation to and from school.

It’s available in both English and Spanish.

“Part of the challenge of developing this plan are the limitations imposed by physical distancing as recommended by the CDC and public health experts,” said Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely. “We are limited on space in our classrooms, so we need to know which students would like to attend classes in person, and which would opt for 100% remote instruction via RCPSonline. This will help us determine just how many students we can have in our school buildings each day.”

Parents and guardians are asked to complete a separate survey for each child.