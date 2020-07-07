Back-to-school plan for Henry County, Martinsville released

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County and Martinsville have both released their reopening plans.

For Henry County, students will start classes on Aug. 10, but there will be a staggered return to the building.

Students will be split into groups.

Each will go to school two days a week and learn virtually for three days.

There will be a seating arrangement on busses and kids will be required to wear masks while riding. Once at school, there will be a daily wellness check. Lunch will be a grab and go system and students will eat in the classroom.

School leaders in Martinsville are awaiting state approval on a plan for students to return.

Right now, in Phase One, all students will learn remotely.

Then in Phase Two, Pre-K through third grade will be in the classroom with alternating schedules, while older students will continue online.

Hybrid learning will be offered in Phase Three, which is scheduled for Aug. 10.