78ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Bausch + Lomb expanding Lynchburg operation, creating 79 new jobs over next five years

More than 150 employees currently work at Lynchburg facility

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg
Bausch + Lomb’s investment includes the purchase of 13.1 acres of land across from its operation at 1501 Graves Mill Road.
Bausch + Lomb’s investment includes the purchase of 13.1 acres of land across from its operation at 1501 Graves Mill Road. (Google Maps)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Nearly 80 new jobs are coming to the Hill City thanks to an expansion by Bausch + Lomb.

The global eye health business is investing $35 million into its Lynchburg manufacturing facility.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the expansion on Wednesday and said the move will create 79 news jobs over the next five years.

The company’s investment includes the purchase of 13.1 acres of land across from its operation at 1501 Graves Mill Road. The new facility will be the main point of distribution in the U.S. for contact lens products and other medical device products.

In the announcement, Northam’s office said Bausch + Lomb considered locations in other states, however, “the strong performance of the current operations and favorable economic environment associated with Virginia made Lynchburg the logical choice for the expansion.”

Bausch + Lomb employs more than 195 workers throughout Virginia, with 153 reporting to its Lynchburg facility.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: